Příbram led from the 18th minute after Zeronik’s goal, Samko equalized in the first half. The match was headed for a draw, but after the expiration of the four-minute regulation, the guests still worked out a corner kick and the Nigerian striker Tanko completed the turn with the help of the substitute Šimáček.

Varnsdorf won after two rounds and from fifth position he loses a point to third Karvina.

Ogiomade and Selnar decided Jihlava’s victory over Sparta B, and Cissé scored in the end. Vysočina won after three draws, on the other hand, Prague did not win for the third time in a row and remained fifteenth. In the event of Sunday’s triumph, Slavist’s reserves over Opava will drop to last place.