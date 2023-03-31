Status: 03/31/2023 10:24 p.m

Next disappointment for Eintracht Frankfurt: The Hessians only managed to draw against VfL Bochum, which scored an important point in the relegation battle of the Bundesliga.

At the end of a moderate game on Friday evening (03/31/2023) it was deservedly 1: 1 (1: 1). The chances of Frankfurt to play in an international competition in the coming season are still very good.

Important point for Bochum

Bochum’s chances of continuing to play in the Bundesliga next season have even increased. At least temporarily, the lead over the relegation place has grown to five points.

“I think we played well. I have to take the positives with me today,” said Frankfurt midfielder Philipp Max at “Dazn”. His team had enough chances to decide the game. Bochum striker Philipp Hofmann said: “We can absolutely live with the point. We threw everything in.”

Crunching on the Main

It crunches a bit in unity. Six games in the Bundesliga and Champions League ended before the international break without a win. The question of whether coach Oliver Glasner will stay causes discussions, as does the question of whether he still gets along well with sports director Markus Krösche. There were also tensions between CEO Axel Hellmann and chairman of the supervisory board Philip Holzer. The return of the diva from the Main has already been described.

A win should and had to be achieved against Bochum to at least calm the situation down. But first things escalated a bit. Takuma Asano made it 0-1 after Kevin Trapp parried a shot from Bochum captain Anthony Losilla (14′). “It’s just too easy. It’s something that annoys everyone,” complained Krösche. He was annoyed that Eintracht had conceded several goals from set pieces in previous games.

Nerves calmed down quickly, however, thanks to Randal Kolo Muani. The France striker dribbled through the box and was clumsily fouled by Ivan Ordets.

Kolo Muani scored himself and converted safely to equalize (12th), his twelfth goal of the season.

Stafylidis clears on the line

Frankfurt were clearly dominating the game before the break and that continued into the second half. There were several chances, and in the 66th minute Kostas Stafylidis cleared a Rafael Borré header off the line.

However, VfL also became dangerous. A free kick from Kevin Stöger from 18 meters hit the bar (72′). The better chance of clinching the third win in a row came after a cross on the back post, Losilla headed over the goal and rightly tore his hair (81st).

A little later, the Frankfurters wanted another penalty because Dominique Heintz flew the ball on his arm. However, he had previously touched his back and so it was a correct decision to refuse the whistle.

Frankfurt versus Union in the DFB Cup

Before the league continues, Eintracht Frankfurt will host 1. FC Union Berlin in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup (Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, 6 p.m.).

On the 27th matchday of the Bundesliga, the Hessians have to pass in Leverkusen (Saturday, April 8th, 2023, 3:30 p.m.). A day later, Bochum hosts VfB Stuttgart for a basement duel (5.30 p.m.).

Those: sportschau.de