The new one was unveiled in recent days schedule of Prime Video, by far one of the platforms streaming leader in theentertainment. Among novelties, renewals of already consolidated formats and some changes to the layouthere’s what we’ll look at next.

The focus is on fun

Among the strengths of the new programming Prime Video certainly pays great attention to formats comedians which have already been quite successful in past seasons.

In fact, the third edition of ‘LOL – Who laughs is out’ is back and ‘LOL – Xmas special’ is added to the catalog which, as the title suggests, will presumably be released during the holidays Christmas.

Always from the universe of the contest between comedians comes’I’m Lillo‘a series that will see Lillo Petrolo as the protagonist and that owes its name to the catchphrase born during the first edition of the program-competition. Oil he will also be the protagonist of a film still in production: ‘Never say Kung Fu – Big trouble in the Esquiline’.

Frank Matano will instead be the landlord in ‘Prova prova sa sa‘, based on improvisation, and will be able to count on the talent of Maccio Capatonda, Maria Di Biase, Edoardo Ferrario and Aurora Leone who will be his supporters. In addition, a format entitled ‘Comedy Specials’ will be available which will see the alternation of a series of one-man-show all to laugh. Among the protagonists there will be Alessandro Siani, Angelo Pintus, Enrico Brignano and other names of the comedy Italian.

Plenty of space for Made in Italy

Not only comedy programs but also productionsoriginal Prime Video series and movies, all of them Made in Italy. They are in fact ready to stream a docu-film on Mahmood titled ‘Ja ti la Crediasa Casa’ and one about Bryant’s basketball player, who grew up in our country entitled ‘Kobe – An Italian story’.

The second season of ‘The Ferragnez‘and’ Dinner club ‘with Carlo Cracco and the third of’ Celebrity hunted ‘with the couples Irama and Rkomi, Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino, Ciro Priello and Fabio Balsamo, Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore and Katia Follesa who competes alone.

Among the films we will see ‘Suddenly Christmas’ with Diego Abatantuono and ‘Hypersomnia’ with Stefano Accorsi. Among the series produced in Italy and available on Prime Video there are: ‘Everybody Love Diamonds’ with Kim Rossi Stuart, Gianmarco Tognazzi and Anna Foglietta and ‘Bad Guy’ with Luigi Lo Cascio.

The introduction of the Top 10

Soon Prime Video will also make changes to the layout of the pages streaming. Among the new features is the inclusion of the section Top 10 already available on Netflix. This is a list in which the ten most viewed products of each will be selected category (movies, programs, series), useful for suggesting to users what collects the most views and what is worth seeing.