The story of Norwegian Air Resources Limited closes with the trade union agreement with the main air transport acronyms and the benefits, especially in terms of the contribution plan of the Genoa Decree (DL 109/2018) which dates back to the tragic event of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. Returning to the Genoa Decree, the company was able to benefit from 12 additional months of Cigs without contribution charges that would have weighed several million. Following the decision to cease long-haul flights to Europe, taken in the months leading up to the pandemic, the Norwegian airline faced a long and complex downsizing procedure in which it was assisted by Watson Farley & Williams with lawyers. Giuseppe Bulgarini d’Elci and Roberta Cristaldi who took care of the labor aspects and Matteo Castioni and Alessandro De Carlo the corporate aspects. The conclusion, which took place a few days ago, led to the termination of all employment relationships with the agreement of the major trade unions. The workers concerned, at the time of the announcement, were almost 350 but over time they have then been reduced to 280, to then become, in the final agreement that precedes the layoffs that will start in a few weeks, 239. This is also thanks to the activation of active policies that have allowed the relocation of some of the workers.

Briefly reviewing the story, in September 2021, after the termination of Norwegian’s flight operations from Fiumicino, which was the only Italian airport, a first collective dismissal procedure was managed for the 280 pilots and flight attendants who were still present in the Italian branch of the company interested in the termination of the activity. After the declaration of bankruptcy, granted by the Court of Civitavecchia, it was agreed with the trade unions and the Ministry of Labor to interrupt the collective redundancy procedure and to exceptionally resort to 12 additional months of Cigs, pursuant to art. 44 and 43 bis of the Genoa Decree. All this took place with the exemption of financial and contributory charges for Norwegian and without the company having to bear the “dismissal ticket”, equal to about 6 thousand euros per worker, once the collective redundancy procedure has been revived. In recent months, the redundancy procedure was thus reactivated, which ended with the trade union agreement which provides, among other things, that the 239 workers concerned will consume the notice during the residual suspension in Cigs. The first dismissal letters will begin next month.