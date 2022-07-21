Cryptocurrencies have shown all their structural limitations that translate into an instability that does not allow us to imagine a monetary system based on these instruments. Despite all their decentralization philosophy and technology of distributed ledger they have a value in laying the foundations for a system that is more efficient, faster and more inclusive.
The Bank for International Settlements outlines a realistic perspective for the evolution of the monetary system …
See also Apple: "You can do digital advertising without violating the confidentiality of personal data"