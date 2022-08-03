news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 03 AUG – Strengthen the regional pediatric network to improve the response capacity in the area, recover the confidence of families and contain health migration, limiting it to highly complex pathologies.



These are the objectives of the agreement signed at the Ministry of Health, by the President of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, and by the President of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, Mariella Enoc, in the presence of Minister Roberto Speranza.



In the last year, over 7,500 Calabrian children have reached the Infant Jesus of Rome for medical treatment, but only 15% of these patients, just over 1000, fortunately needed hospitalization. The vast majority of services (12,049 out of 13,195) involved outpatient visits, diagnostic tests or day hospital. For the trip to Rome, the trip, the food, the stay, the days of work lost, the estimated expenditure for families amounts to a total of about 5 million euros. The agreement, which will last three years and includes a series of activities that will be carried out by the Infant Jesus in collaboration with the facilities, specialists and pediatricians of Calabria, wants to affect these data.



“We must work – said Minister Speranza – to increase the level of care and assistance every day in every corner of the country. This is why the collaboration protocol in the pediatric field signed today goes in the right direction”. “Calabria has objective difficulties – said President Occhiuto – and we are working to overcome them, but also many excellent professionals. With the agreement signed today we network our health workers with those of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome. We aim to provide the Calabrians with ever better services and quality proximity assistance. With this agreement we want to update our protocols, train our health personnel and ensure adequate services to the needs of the population “.



“We are particularly happy with this collaboration project – said president Enoc – which rewards the highly specialized profile of the Child Jesus, with a view to sharing knowledge and serving families”.



(ANSA).

