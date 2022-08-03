As part of the just-concluded Pokémon Presents broadcast, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak just gave us another look at the next-gen Pokémon game Pokémon Scarlet/Violet.

The trailer we got has us in two new Legendary PokémonKoraidon and Miraidonon the back, saw what is calledPaldeanew areas, they can also be used to traverse vast open ground and even choppy waters.

We even get a little more insight into the storyline, including the fact that the trainer will enter one of the two academies,Naranja AcademyorUva Academy, depending on the version of the game they purchased.As part of your registration, you will be expected to travel to Paldea for a treasure hunt and even discover and complete“Three Magnificent Stories”,One of them is about completing eight gyms (in any order you like) and then beating the Pokémon League.

We’ve also been informed about new roles being added, including gym leaders, classmates, teachers, and more.The trailer and gameplay even further showcase the Pokémon you’ll be able to meet in the open-world RPG, includingPaldean FormsReturning Pokémon, such as Wooper.

Otherwise, we’ll learn about new Pokémon like the cute Fidough and the icy Cetitan, and how to use themTerastallizeThe ability makes any Pokémon in the Paldea area sparkle like a crystal, and even empowers them, occasionally changing types. Rare Tera Pokémon will be found in Tera Raid battles, which can be tackled as a multiplayer event.

On the topic of multiplayer, we’ve been told that through alliance circles, you canwith up to three friendsTeam up, catch Pokémon or just explore Paldea in general.

You can check out all of these new gameplay below, and play Pokémon Crimson/Violet for yourself on November 18.