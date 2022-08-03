Original title: Decatur Rare: Proud to play for Milan and wear this jersey will give my all

Dequet Lare: Proud to wear this shirt for Milan would give my all

Live it on August 3. The Belgian teenager Decatur, who just joined AC Milan, accepted an interview with Milan’s official TV. This is his first official interview as a Milan player. The following is an excerpt of the interview.

– Your playing for Milan is now a fact

“Being a professional footballer is something you can dream of, I have always dreamed of being a player, but I never thought I could play at a club like Milan. Today, it all became a reality and I feel Very proud.”

– and the connection between Maldini and Marsala

“I talked to Ricci and Paul and they told me they believed in me and they wanted me to stay at Milan. I talked to them and my agent has been in contact with them since the beginning of the year. At the beginning, there was always some confusion, and then I talked to the manager and the coach of Milan. I really wanted to come to Milan, it took some time, but now I’m happy.”

——Have you felt the enthusiasm of the Rosenelli?

“I’m usually a very calm person, but at this time I really don’t know what’s going to happen. Everyone says that, but you only understand it when you hear or see the fans here. There is a kind of A special warmth, a lot of passion, and they (the fans) deliver it all.”

– Your relationship with Salemakles

“Salemakoles explained to me what kind of club Milan is, and I haven’t spoken to Origi. Salemakles told me a lot about Milan when he was in the national team, like the fans The enthusiasm. When he won the league, I congratulated him too, we talked a lot.'”.

– about the history of the club

“It’s difficult to talk about the history of Milan, we have a lot of champions like Ronaldinho, Paolo Maldini, Kaka, and some great Dutch players like Gullit, Van Basten.”

– your goal

“I want to help Milan return to its past glory, and the club’s goal is my goal for next season.”

——Did you pay attention to AC Milan last year?

“I’ve watched some games, like the Milan derby, but never without a game. I’ve never lost a derby. Sale Marquez played for Milan, and I’ve always been interested in results and rankings, I’m very Delighted to play for a club that just won the league.”

– Views on the country of Italy

“About Italy, I love the food, pasta and everything else. But the weather here is nice too, but it’s not that important. Italians are always passionate and we see that in Europeans as well. Among the fans Full of passion, fans of every team, be it the Italian national team or Milan fans. The reason I like football is passion, and what I want most is to have fun and play beautiful football .”

——Why did you choose 90 for your jersey number?

“I wore number 90 when I was a kid, it was assigned to me at the time, and I just took that number and started playing really well, so I never changed it.”

– Commitment to Milan fans

“I promise to give my all in every game and every time I wear this jersey. I want to win trophies. The only thing I can promise is that I will give my all.”

(Cosimo)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: