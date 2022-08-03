The TV series “Police Honor” is being broadcast on Beijing Satellite TV and Dragon TV. When the video platform and CCTV first aired before, the show has been popular and word-of-mouth. In the play, Cao Jianjun turned from a case-handling hero into an illegal policeman and was expelled, making the audience shout “Cao Jianjun, you are going to die”; in the end, he blocked bullets for his former comrades and became a non-staff martyr, which made everyone “uneasy.” In an exclusive interview with Beijing Youth Daily recently, Zhao Yang, the actor of Cao Jianjun, said that because of Cao Jianjun, some of his early plays were picked up by the audience, and he was honored to be the object of “archaeology” in the entertainment industry. While thanking “Police Honor”, he also, like the audience, looks forward to the early launch of the second part.

character

arrogant and arrogant

“Police Honor” tells the story of four new trainee police officers from the Balihe Police Station. Around the various cases they have experienced, it shows the audience the real state of the city’s “police”. The four trainee police officers have their own “one-on-one” “old police” masters, and Cao Jianjun played by Zhao Yang, as one of the four masters, was not loved by everyone at the beginning of the episode.

“When I first read the script and didn’t finish it, I thought Li Dawei was very good.” Zhao Yang joked, but after reading the script, he felt that the fate of Cao Jianjun’s character was more attractive. At the beginning of the episode, Cao Jianjun blamed the blame, took credit and other plots to make the audience dislike or even hate it, but through the unfolding of the plot, the audience can see the multi-faceted nature of the characters. Excellent ability, having a not-so-perfect family, looking down on his mother-in-law and his wife who will always support him, etc. gave Cao Jianjun the thickness of the role, allowing the audience to understand Cao Jianjun’s arrogant and inferior character at once.

“A real person may be just an ordinary person, a person living in the ego.” Zhao Yang analyzed. He made a merit and got the recognition he wanted, but he was drunk during the celebration, was called to move the car and hit the car, and when he met a traffic policeman, he even took the police officer’s certificate. The directors all shouted, “Jianjun, you are going to die.”

Regarding the audience’s sigh, Zhao Yang said: “This kind of ‘uneasy feeling’ is a subconscious regret of everyone, a regret for the fate of this person.”

Cao Jianjun

The ending is “satisfactory”

Even if he couldn’t be a policeman, Cao Jianjun was still trying to find a way to cooperate with the Balihe police in handling the case, and finally blocked Li Dawei’s gun. The honor brought to him by several merit awards.”

Regarding the final outcome of Cao Jianjun, Zhao Yang believes, “This is a kind of nirvana rebirth in itself, and it is the best return for Cao Jianjun. What he did was not to be a hero, but to rush forward. In that At this stage, I think Cao Jianjun is already a truly qualified policeman, but his identity is no longer. This is a human regret, and this is also his dramatic conflict.”

“If Cao Jianjun really exists in life, not a role, he also hopes that he can live, and he also wants to love his wife and daughter for a long time.” For TV dramas, he can no longer be a policeman, Cao Jianjun, who is unable to satisfy his sense of accomplishment in other work, thinks that the final outcome is another kind of “satisfaction”. “Art works always have to be relieved. If they are really in life, then everyone will definitely suffer to death.”

“Because of the integrity of the show and the relationship between the characters, it makes everyone feel like they are in love with each other.

When we asked Zhao Yang what difficulties he had in playing the role, he said, “The only difficulty in the play is that he feels that he has not played enough. The emotions brought by the fate of the characters always linger in his heart.”

the reality of the characters

written in the script

“The crew arranged for us to go to some police stations in Qingdao to experience life. Their professional sensitivity is not something we can experience in a few days.”

Zhao Yang concluded that by going to some police stations in Qingdao and living with the police, he “saw the greatness in the ordinary”. “It turns out that when we played some other roles, we deliberately wanted to find some people’s small problems, small illnesses, and small shortcomings. Such talents are real. The screenwriter teacher wrote it in it. Then we think it is very, very It’s rare.” This is Zhao Yang’s opinion on the role of Cao Jianjun written by screenwriter Zhao Dongling from the perspective of an actor.

Zhao Yang played Gongsun Ce in the third part of “Youth Bao Qingtian” in his early years. Now, with the popularity of “Police Honor”, the roles of his early works have been turned out and become the object of “archaeology” in the entertainment industry. “Director Ding Hei and Teacher Zhao Dongling have completed such a good work. I am particularly honored to interpret the role of Cao Jianjun.” Zhao Yang is particularly grateful for Cao Jianjun’s role for attracting more attention to himself, “They picked up a lot of roles in my youth, They are satisfied and so am I.”

Zhao Yang “reminds” everyone that the role of Zhu Liang in “True Color” he starred in is worthy of “pick up”; at the same time, Zhao Yang also expressed his expectations for the second part of “Police Honor”, “Everyone definitely hopes that Cao Jianjun is there, I was wondering if I would write a story before the first one.”

Text/Reporter Yang Wenjie