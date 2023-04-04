ROME – The new Maserati GranTurismo takes center stage at Milan Design Week, the major international event scheduled for 13 to 23 April next. For the occasion, between real and virtual, three original “one off” GranTurismos from the Maserati Fuoriserie Program will be on display, while the special GranTurismo Launch Edition PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary will give a further touch of exclusivity to the selection. The one-off Prisma and Luce, respectively with V6 Nettuno internal combustion engine and in the full electric Folgore version, will be flanked by the inspiration of Hiroshi Fujiwara, godfather of streetwear and author of his own personal interpretation of the high performance coupé. The acclaimed Japanese artist will present a digital one off and at the same time his capsule collection, created ad hoc for the Design Week. The GranTurismo Prisma is dedicated to the history of this glorious car and features an original kaleidoscope made up of 14 different colours. Two of these are aimed at the future, the other twelve were selected from the pigmentations of the most popular GranTurismos of yesteryear, such as the Amaranth of the 1947 Maserati A6 1.500, or the Longchamps Gold of the 1973 Khamsin. this extraordinary one off is embellished with a detail of over 8,500 letters, applied by hand, which make up the names of the Maseratis, creating a second nuance and harmonizing the entire chromatic coating, performed by hand.



The Maserati GT Luce

The other one-of-a-kind model, Luce, is characterized by the original mirror-coloured monolith, decorated with a dynamic laser-engraved motif and painted in an imperceptible colour, while the interiors are made of mono material Econyl, a regenerated nylon thread. “Granturismo Prisma is an ode to our 75-year heritage and to the know-how that has involved all the cars built by Maserati over time – underlined Klaus Busse, Maserati’s head of design – Granturismo Luce is our future, look ahead , in perfect balance with Prisma. Each makes sense in relation to the other. In terms of innovation, Prisma expresses all the beauty and excellence typical of Italian craftsmanship, as well as mastery in painting and colouring; Luce reveals all the technology developed with Folgore, combining avant-garde and Italian creativity”.



The Maserati GranTurismo Prima Serie 75th anniversary

On Wednesday 19 April, the original “works of art” will be on display in the new Milanese showroom in viale di Porta Vercellina 16, for a private preview dedicated to a group of selected guests, while from the following day they can be admired by visitors to the Design Week.