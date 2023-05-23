“King the Land” Lee Junho X Yoona’s new poster & intimate filming footage released: “It’s too dangerous for two people who are very helpful to fans to be together!” – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)

korean drama



[Video]Just the process of shooting the poster, the two of them had a lot of sparks! My personal sense of anticipation is currently on the verge of collapse ~. XD

2PM’s Lee Junho and Girls’ Generation Yoona’s JTBC all-new comedy “King the Land” released their second official promotional poster. In addition, they also released the behind-the-scenes of the poster shooting process. The interaction is natural and full of sparks , is really a good match.

▼The text on the poster: “The magic of love that saves you is here”

Yoona & Lee Junho (Source: JTBC “King the Land” poster)

▼The second text on the poster: “The VVIP I want to love has appeared”

Yoona & Lee Junho (Source: JTBC “King the Land” poster)

▼Three words on the poster: “Do you want to check in this fateful love?”

Yoona & Lee Junho (Source: JTBC “King the Land” poster)

In the tidbits of the poster shooting, the two quickly got into the situation, tried various expressions and interactions with the blessing of the characters, and they already had a good tacit understanding, and the process went very smoothly!

▼Trailer, this drama tells the story of the chaebol heir Goo Won (played by Lee Junho) who can’t stand the fake smile, and the employee Cheon Sarang (played by Yuna) who keeps smiling even if he doesn’t want to smile because of his professional relationship. A romantic comedy with real laughs together.

【Biography】

Li Junhao plays the head of the King Hotel “Koo Won”. He is talented and intelligent and has an innate leadership style. He is outstanding and charming, but he has zero love cells. He became the head of the hotel in order to find his mother’s memories. He met himself. Qian Sharon, a staff member with completely opposite personality, can’t bear false smiles, just can’t get along with this woman, and often conflicts.

Lee Junho (Source: JTBC “King the Land” stills)

Run’e plays “Qian Sharon”, an excellent staff member of the King Hotel. Her fond childhood memories made her devote herself to working in the “King Hotel”. The legendary person serving VVIP has become a hotel manager with a beautiful smile and excellent ability. He dreams of bringing happy memories to the guests with his perfect service, but after meeting Gu Yuan, everything becomes very difficult.

Rune (Source: JTBC “King the Land” stills)

“King the Land” is scheduled to premiere on June 17 at 22:30.

