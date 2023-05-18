Home » Who is the best candidate for Aníbal Fernández?
Entertainment

by admin
The head of the Ministry of Security, Hannibal Fernandezspoke with Florencia Fossatti on the mobile of Modo Fontevecchiaon Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9) and, in the midst of the first arrest of a man with a non-lethal weapon in Lanús, referred to the future of the Frente de Todos and joked with a possible candidacy.

Florence Fossatti (FF): What do you think of the letter that Cristina Kirchner published on her social networks? Was there a clear message of resignation to be a candidate?

The Vice President must be the most important political figure of the last 100 years, with which He doesn’t say things he doesn’t mean. In this case, he makes a presentation of something that draws attention and that makes it graphic. He has not said no, I do not see that so graphic.

Which is the Peronist candidate that best measures after the “resignation” of Cristina Kirchner

When discussing the interests of the country, one has to be above all that and she has plenty of cloth for that topic. I’m not in a hurry to draw conclusions, we will have to wait and see how things are.

And who would be the best candidate from now on in the Front of All?

I am the best candidate. But honestly, you can’t draw any conclusions from any feature until we know who’s going to be competing.

AO JL

