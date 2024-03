24/24

LAZIO (4-3-3), probable lineup: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Gila, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri

Maurizio Sarri finds Casale, Luis Alberto and Zaccagni, who should immediately start as starters Casale is in a run-off with Hysaj (in this case Marusic would play in the centre) The other run-off is between Zaccagni and Pedro Out Isaksen, Patric, Romagnoli and Vecino

