Probable Serie A lineups for matchday 30: news from the pitches

All the latest directly from Sky Sports correspondents. Pioli prepares a maxi turnover: the coach thinks of 10 changes. Even Spalletti obviously doesn’t want to risk it in view of the Champions League. Inzaghi, on the other hand, lets Darmian and Lautaro rest. Sarri will not have Vecino available. Europe causes Mourinho to lose two pawns while Berardi risks missing Juventus

PROBABLE LINE-UPS 30TH DAY: THE CAMPETTI’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

