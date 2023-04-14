Probable Serie A lineups for matchday 30: news from the pitches

28
All the latest directly from Sky Sports correspondents. Pioli prepares a maxi turnover: the coach thinks of 10 changes. Even Spalletti obviously doesn’t want to risk it in view of the Champions League. Inzaghi, on the other hand, lets Darmian and Lautaro rest. Sarri will not have Vecino available. Europe causes Mourinho to lose two pawns while Berardi risks missing Juventus
PROBABLE LINE-UPS 30TH DAY: THE CAMPETTI’
See also The final night of the five major leagues is so fantastic, the magic of Guardiola and the cigar of Ibrahimovic – yqqlm