Problem of sexualized violence in the stadium in the Bundesliga
by admin
Dhe recent warnings about knockout drops made people sit up and take notice. Now also in the football stadium? Where people sing, laugh, cheer and suffer? “I was surprised when I heard about it because I couldn’t have imagined that in this cheerfulness and euphoria of football, knockout drops suddenly play a role,” said football and fan researcher Harald Lange in an interview with the Germans Press Agency (dpa).

It is frightening in a way, “but basically also obvious, because football is ultimately just a reflection of society with all the highlights, but also negative developments”.

And just like in society, something has changed in football when it comes to such issues. It’s being talked about. It is perceived instead of being tacitly accepted. Fan researcher Jonas Gabler, for example, sees no increase in incidents of sexualized violence in the stadium. “But I think that in recent years attention has increased a lot,” he told the dpa. So-called awareness (awareness) or protection concepts from clubs help.

How clubs help

“Awareness is intended to find a way to name discrimination and cross-border behavior and to actively counteract this behavior,” explained Antje Hagel from the “Network against Sexism and Sexualized Violence” at the “Anti-Discrimination and Diversity” symposium of the German Football Association and the Germans Football League in October last year. Examples of such concepts are “Das Dächle” at VfB Stuttgart, “Luisa ist hier” at Bayer 04 Leverkusen or “Wo ist Lotte?” in the capital at Hertha BSC.

The concepts focus on the protection of those affected. At Hertha, for example, the helpers wear pink vests so that they can be noticed quickly. A retreat is available, as well as psychosocial emergency care. “Where is Lotte” serves as a code word. It should help to overcome the inhibition threshold and address and report the incident.


Antje Hagel from the “Network against sexism and sexualized violence”
:


Image: Vogl, Daniel

An affected person reported to the Berlin Bundesliga club for a contribution on the homepage about the protection concept about a sexual assault when entering the stadium. She pushed the man away and asked him what that was about. She also described out loud what he had done and made eye contact with the surrounding security personnel. “I got the following answer from the friends or male companions of the abusive person: ‘Don’t be like that. That’s quite normal as a woman in the football stadium,’” she reported.

