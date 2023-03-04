Home Sports Prokop second again at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sports

Prokop second again at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

by admin
Prokop second again at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

“We are second again, which is great. This year the competition was a bit stronger, but the opponents broke their teeth. We, on the other hand, with our Shrek, showed good endurance and I think a great pace. A great result, we are really satisfied,” he said Prokop on social networks and thanked navigator Viktor Chytek for his reliable performance. “It turned out that if we don’t go to maximum performance, our car handles the pace very well. We all enjoyed it and it worked here,” said team member Orlen Benzina.

Prokop is currently mainly involved in long-distance rallies with an emphasis on starting at the Dakar and occasionally also starts in classic car competitions. In mid-March, he will appear in the third part of the WC in Mexico, where he will drive a Ford Fiesta with navigator Michal Ernst. He raced a Ford Raptor in the United Arab Emirates.

Eighteen-year-old Aliyyah Koloc from the Buggyra ZM Racing team also appeared at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and was fifth in the light prototype category. She took third place in the reduced order of the World Championships in distance competitions. “It’s the best result for Aliyyah and a great result for the team. Fantastic work by everyone. I’m extremely satisfied,” said team boss Martin Koloc.

His daughter, who made her debut at the Dakar this year, was also satisfied. “I really did not expect the third place. I am very happy that I looked at the podium at the end of such a demanding rally,” said Koloc, who is racing for Seychelles.

You may also like

Sofia Goggia wins the downhill World Cup: it’s...

Video highlights from the women’s downhill run

on March 8 the athletes take to the...

A new Formula 1 World Championship begins

Sdruženář Riiber is aiming for his eighth world...

Ravenna-Fortitudo Bologna: At Carnival every joke counts

Halfpipe world titles for USA and Canada

Givova technical partner of the Italian National Digital...

The fastest animals in the world, one you...

It was cool! Vémola and Kincle were firing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy