“We are second again, which is great. This year the competition was a bit stronger, but the opponents broke their teeth. We, on the other hand, with our Shrek, showed good endurance and I think a great pace. A great result, we are really satisfied,” he said Prokop on social networks and thanked navigator Viktor Chytek for his reliable performance. “It turned out that if we don’t go to maximum performance, our car handles the pace very well. We all enjoyed it and it worked here,” said team member Orlen Benzina.

Prokop is currently mainly involved in long-distance rallies with an emphasis on starting at the Dakar and occasionally also starts in classic car competitions. In mid-March, he will appear in the third part of the WC in Mexico, where he will drive a Ford Fiesta with navigator Michal Ernst. He raced a Ford Raptor in the United Arab Emirates.

Eighteen-year-old Aliyyah Koloc from the Buggyra ZM Racing team also appeared at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and was fifth in the light prototype category. She took third place in the reduced order of the World Championships in distance competitions. “It’s the best result for Aliyyah and a great result for the team. Fantastic work by everyone. I’m extremely satisfied,” said team boss Martin Koloc.