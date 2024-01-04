Prosecutors drop felony charges against Patrick Mahomes’ brother

Sexual assault charges against Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, have been dismissed by Kansas prosecutors. The charges stemmed from allegations that Jackson Mahomes grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will. The Johnson County Deputy Prosecutor Megan Ahsens filed a motion to dismiss three counts of aggravated sexual assault, citing the woman’s lack of cooperation.

Jackson Mahomes appeared at a hearing and the felony charges were dropped, with only a misdemeanor assault charge remaining, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Brandan Davies, stated that his client “has done nothing wrong” and expressed confidence that the truth would be revealed.

The original charges accused Jackson Mahomes, a 23-year-old social media influencer, of crimes that occurred at a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas. The charges alleged that he had grabbed the restaurant owner by the neck and forcefully kissed her without her consent.

However, Vaughn, the woman involved, refused to testify, and prosecutors indicated that attempts to serve her with subpoenas were being thwarted. The court filing also mentioned that surveillance video captured the encounter.

Despite the dismissal of the felony charges, the misdemeanor battery charge related to allegedly shoving a waiter remains. The decision to dismiss the charges comes after the restaurant owner closed her business due to the negative publicity surrounding the case, citing harassment and threats.

The case has received significant attention due to Jackson Mahomes’ association with his brother Patrick Mahomes, who is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The younger Mahomes has been a regular presence around the Chiefs, further amplifying the public interest in the case.