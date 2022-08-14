As the concept of quality education is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, more and more parents in Xi’an are concerned about their children’s physical exercise. On August 14, at the Wanguo Sports and Fencing Center located on Zhuque Street, hundreds of children walked for training here, which was a lively scene.

The little girl Zhong Enyi said: “I train for one hour a day during the week and two hours a day on weekends. This exercise gives me a sense of satisfaction. When I’m in a bad mood, I can relieve stress by practicing swordsmanship.” In the Seventh National Games, she won the Women’s Foil Championship in Group B. Yang Zeyu, the champion of men’s epee in Group B of the 17th National Games, is sweating profusely in the fencing hall, practicing his movements hard, and looking forward to achieving better results in the future. Wu Jiaying is a student who is about to enter the third year of high school. The pressure of the college entrance examination is very high, and she still insists on practicing swords after class every day. Wu Jiaying won the women’s saber champion of the Group A of the 17th National Games of the province, and also won the national first-level athlete certificate. Her father Wu Jiang said: “The child is introverted. In order to change her personality, she asked her to sign up for extracurricular sports training classes. At first, she learned archery and then she said that she wanted to learn fencing, but she did not expect to win the provincial championship. Enter the national team and win glory for the country.”

Coach He Tong, head of the Wanguo Fencing Center, said: “Sports are gradually entering the public’s life. The Fencing Center now has more than 1,500 young athletes registered, the youngest being only four years old. This provincial Games has won 6 individual championships and 2 teams. champion.”

Xie Weiwen, All Media Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry / Picture / Video