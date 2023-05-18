Provincial Sports Bureau: Focus on theme education and practice Asian Games preparations see action_Zhejiang Online

Learning new ideas, building new achievements in sports

Provincial Sports Bureau: The theme education focuses on practice and sees action in the preparation of the Asian Games

2023-05-17 11:05:50





Source: Sport Tribune





Correspondent Wang Guanglu Lin Pengzhan

Right now, the preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games have entered a critical stage. Based on the fact that party members and cadres are struggling to prepare and train for the Asian Games, the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau relies on working teams and sports teams to form study groups to transform the achievements of theme education into a strong driving force for high-quality preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Paralympic Games. Relying on the 35 sports teams of the training unit, set up study groups in the competition work classes of the 23 business fields of the venue group operation team of Huanglong Sports Center and the 56 Asian Games venue operation teams, and use the work and training intervals to carry out learning, so that the work positions are in the Where, theoretical study extends to where.

Focusing on the detailed investigation and research work of the Asian Games preparations, the leadership team of the Bureau took the lead in sinking to the front line, from staying in contact with counties (cities, districts), townships and streets to contacting sports teams, Asian Games venues, and Asian Games test games, through watching, listening, checking, visiting, Supervision and other methods, grasp the front-line facts, really find out the situation and pinpoint the problem. Party members and cadres who organized the Huanglong Sports Center venue group operation team and other support teams to study in depth the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instruction “I believe that Hangzhou is capable of hosting a successful Asian Games”, and deeply understand that it is the responsibility of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games. A major political task entrusted to Zhejiang; make every effort to do a good job in venue testing, opening and closing ceremonies, event organization, service guarantee, preparations for competitions, etc.; organize sports team coaches, athletes and managers to focus on learning “Towards the Future Together – Xi Jinping The general secretary’s important discourses on China‘s practice of the important discourses on the Olympic Games” and other important discourses will further enhance the spirit of hard work and striving for the first place of all coaches and athletes, establish a correct concept of gold medals and victory and defeat, and strive to achieve the best in history with the most entries and the best results Achievements, strive to win glory for the country and add reputation to the province.