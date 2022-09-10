From PlayStation Italia comes a new bundle for PS5 players, which will include, among other things, a white DualSense and a digital copy of FIFA 23.

PlayStation Italia has announced a new bundle for local players, dedicated in particular to users who already own a PS5. While the console remains very difficult to find, yet still highly sought after despite the recent price increase, here comes an initiative related to FIFA 23. The special package, which includes a DualSense controller, will be available a couple of weeks later. the launch of the game.

The new PS5 bundle –

As revealed on social media by the Italian division of PlayStation, players will be able to purchase – from 17 October – a package that will include the full game of FIFA 23, the DualSense wireless controller (white, like the one included in the basic PS5) and FUT content. It is not clear what the FUT contents in question are but, in addition to these digital bonuses, it is specified on the photo of the package itself shown today that the copy of the game will also be digital. So, if you want to copy to disk for connection reasons or the ability to redeem the title and then download it, you will have to buy it separately. It is not known whether there will be bundles with PS5, as theoretically would predict the annual liturgy of the FIFA series, since it is a rarity (to date, only Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West have been seen). Considering the shortage of consoles around the world, however, it is plausible that the solution with DualSense controller was designed as an alternative to the console + game combination.

Challenge friends in FIFA 23 with the box that includes the full game, the DualSense wireless controller and FUT content! Check availability at selected retailers starting October 17th. pic.twitter.com/qSKvMGK8ho — PlayStation Italia (@PlayStationIT) September 9, 2022

When FIFA 23 comes out –

While the bundle in question will only be available from September 17, FIFA 23 is close to release now, with a launch date set for September 27 for players who pre-order a copy of the Ultimate Edition. For all the others, day one is instead scheduled for September 30 on all platforms. The day of the launch will be preceded by that of the Companion App on smartphones, tablets and PCs, through which it will be possible, as every year, to start customizing your team on FUT and operate on the online market.