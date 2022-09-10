BALMORAL (SCOTLAND) – It happens that just these days Robert Harris has published his latest novel across the Channel, Act of Oblivion (in Italy it will arrive in November for Mondadori), which has a curious connection with current events, the death of Queen Elizabeth and the debate on the future of the monarchy in the United Kingdom.

It is in fact a work, that of the 65-year-old English bestselling writer already author of masterpieces such as “Fatherland”, “Pompeii” and “The Ghostwriter”, which among other things tackles the only “republican” experiment that England devotes the monarchy has ever attempted in the course of its history.