Paris Saint-Germain and its star striker Kylian Mbappe have settled the dispute over the new advertising campaign for annual passes. “Everyone has their own way of reacting and I know there have been a lot of discussions between management and Kylian,” coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday. “The misunderstanding has been cleared up.” In the morning, Mbappe came to training in good spirits and laughing, as usual.

Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier



Mbappe didn’t like that he played the absolute lead in a video of the campaign released on Wednesday, with others from the team hardly showing up. “PSG is a big club and a big family, but it’s definitely not Kylian Saint-Germain,” he said on Instagram on Thursday. At no time did he know that an interview conducted with him on a club marketing day was intended for the advertising campaign. That’s why he also campaigned for individual image rights for football players.

A few months ago, Mbappe had already argued with the French Football Association over image rights. Because of the handling of the use of the images, he did not want to take part in a photo session of the national team.