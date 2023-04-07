news-txt”>

(ANSA) – COSENZA, 07 APR – A series of studies of the Giacomo Mancini Foundation is born. This was announced by Pietro Mancini, who is president of the Foundation, the son of the political exponent who was several times minister and national secretary of the PSI. “We are happy – says Pietro Mancini – to announce the birth of the Giacomo Mancini Foundation study series.



Marco Gervasoni and Gianluca Scrooccu will direct it and it will be published by Rubbettino Editore. I thank the two professors, who have devoted so much of their academic commitment to studying the history of Italian and European socialism, for the enthusiasm with which they accepted our invitation, and Florindo Rubbettino, president of the publishing house, for his availability with which immediately supported this project that sees the light precisely on the occasion of the twenty-first anniversary of the disappearance of the leader of Italian reformism and regretted ‘statesman of doing'”. The series of studies aims to take care of the publication of the archive material kept by the Foundation, to disseminate collections of speeches, interventions and interviews of the socialist leader and to produce monographs on the life, battles and conquests of the partisan, the parliamentarian, the minister, the national secretary of the PSI and the mayor.



The first issue of the Series of studies, which will be published at the end of spring, is a catalogue, edited by Daniela Marra, of the bronze statue created by the art master Domenico Sepe and placed in Cosenza on Corso Mazzini in front of the Town Hall. “Ours is a publishing house – underlines Florindo Rubbettino – which has always been very attentive to the study of political cultures, of the most important moments and figures of the Italian 20th century. This initiative will allow us to enrich the Italian publishing panorama with new and original reconstructions on a protagonist of republican history, on its values, on its vision and on one of the most complex political seasons in our recent history”. (HANDLE).

