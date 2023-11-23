Home » PSG loses against Bayern Munich
PSG loses against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain lost against Bayern Munich (0-1) on Thursday, November 23 at home at the Jean-Bouin stadium, and has still not won a single point in the Women’s Champions League after two days.

PSG, who lost against Ajax Amsterdam last week, are last in their group which also includes AS Roma. Bayern, who conceded a draw against Roma last week, temporarily go first.

If they had several dangerous situations, the Parisians were too feverish defensively to hope to win against the Munich women who mastered their subject. Feverish in the image of this disagreement in the 7th minute, when Jade Le Guilly almost deceived goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek with a back header, stopped at the last minute on the line in two stages.

It was on a free kick taken at the far post, and after a header from captain Glodis Viggosdottir, that Magdalena Eriksson opened the scoring, alone in front of the goal (21st).

Holder, striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto tried several times (10th, 36th, 37th), without success. The one who is waiting to return to her best level after a serious injury to her right knee came out at half-time.

Captain Grace Geyoro, Tabitha Chawinga and Laurina Fazer who entered the game tried to break through the German defense, but it resisted. Bayern even came close to knocking out Paris (70th, 88th).

The World with AFP

