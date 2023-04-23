Home » Psychiatrist attacked, a 35-year-old arrested. Barbara Capovani is dying
Pisa, 23 April 2023 – A 35-year-old man of Italian nationality was stopped at 4 in the morning by the Police of Pisa as a suspected perpetrator of the attempted murder premeditated by the doctor Barbara Capovani.

Meanwhile, the psychiatrist is in desperate conditions in the hospital: the latest bulletin of the late Saturday evening of the Pisan university hospital and the North-West Tuscany ASL referred to a reserved prognosis in an “extremely serious” clinical picture. Extremely serious conditions, even though some incautious announcements (even at the hands of qualified sources…) had spread the word of Capovani’s death on Saturday evening, news relaunched even by a mayor.

The site of the attack (photo Del Punta); in the box Barbara Capovani

The cameras, it was said: the man can be seen walking the distance that separates the entrance to the Santa Chiara hospital from the entrance hall of building 3, entrance A of the university psychiatry, site of the brutal attack. On the outward journey he is calm, on the way back he runs and jumps the barrier at the entrance.

Barbara Capovani is considered an excellent psychiatrist, highly esteemed in the environment. Born in Viareggio 55 years ago, but to be considered Pisan to all intents and purposes, mother of three children, the doctor was attacked around 6pm on Friday, after stamping her exit card and going to get her bicycle, tied to a rack. She was hit several times from behind her. There is an eyewitness, a cleaning lady, who screamed and called for help: she also felt sick from the shock.

See also  Jacobs donates the sweatshirt he wore at the awards ceremony in Tokyo to Museo Grigio

