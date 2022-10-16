Original title: 005 Premier League October 15 Wolves vs Nottingham Forest

Today is the game day of the weekend, but looking around the lottery schedule, I found that only 3 games are from the five major leagues, two Premier League and one Serie A. The distribution of the events in each league of the sports lottery is also puzzling.

The Wolves were beaten 0-3 by Chelsea in the last round of away games. The team has won 1-3 in the last 4 games, and the only winning game was played at home. Relying very much on scoring points at home, and facing Nottingham Forest’s goal of relegation tonight, the script is very high.

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home with Aston Villa last round, the team finally stopped the 5-game losing streak and scored a precious 1 point.

The two teams have met Wolves 3 wins and 1 losses in the past 4 times, and the advantage in the confrontation is very obvious. From the perspective of the disk, the main victory index is leading in activity, and the main profit and loss are within a reasonable range. The main victory of the hot and cold index has been prompted by the red heat early, and a draw in dispersion is a great threat to the main victory.

Nottingham Forest is still struggling in the relegation quagmire after a huge investment this season, and the Wolves’ injury has also opened the way to break out of the relegation circle. Under the current situation of the two teams, Jingcai has given strong confidence in the rebound of the Wolves at home. We are optimistic that the Wolves will win.

Betting suggestion: Win (1 to 0, 2 to 1)

Reference Index: Wolves

