Listen to the audio version of the article

The Chinese car manufacturer from Wuhu has approved an expansion plan in the European market which envisages Italy and, at the same time, Spain as the first country of entry. Chery is currently engaged in more than 80 countries around the world and has already produced and put on the road more than 10 million vehicles. Right now he wants to get involved in a new market, animated by the energy transition. The goal is to create a solid and widespread sales and service network. The first model to be marketed is Omoda, an electric SUV