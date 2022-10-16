CLOSED. The match in the sports hall of Chiusi (Siena) is not unforgettable, quite the contrary. The Tuscans are only the distant relative of the revelation team from last season that Apu, still without Briscoe, met in the play-offs. Yet Udine makes a lot of effort.

The 9-0 in the first quarter, basically a blaze by Sherrill, is just an illusion because the Tuscans keep their feet in the first quarter with too many fouls obtained as a tribute from rivals and in the second with a couple of triples.

There is a basket on the Medford-Bolpin axis after a time-out by Boniciolli, which is the emblem of the phlegm with which the guests started the game. Just those things that infuriate a coach. The partial of the first quarter is 17-10.

The difference between the values ​​on the field is enormous, a couple of well-done actions in a row would be enough and the gap would widen, yet the lost ball or an error always arrives. In series, catching flower: Mussini’s mistake on the counterattack, Mian’s triple from the corner with the first opponent at 3 meters, Esposito’s lost ball with the team launched in an easy counterattack. In fact, in Udine a couple of triples and some well-done actions are enough to finally widen the gap a little: 30-28 and only for the last minute of Udine made at the nearby Chianciano spa.

Five out of 13 out of three for Udine in the middle of the game, it’s a small thing. When Udine adjusts his aim and Antonutti plays quality minutes, the game is basically on ice. Chiusi often returns close to the ten points of waste but as soon as Udine sinks the blade of the knife he finds the butter. Third quarter final 66-51.

Everything easy? Not at all, the Apu is too strong not to win, but continues its game full of mistakes that visibly infuriates coach Boniciolli on the bench. He even succeeds in bringing his rivals back from minus 19 to 8 points behind (70-62) 6 minutes from the end. Mussini puts a hand on his conscience and finally closes the accounts with a series of triples of him. It ends 86-71.

Too many Old Wild West players under tone, confusing game, many mistakes, Pellegrino who seems the shadow of the handsome player of a year ago. The game must raise the antennas to the environment because the opponent was really modest: if Udine plays like this on Saturday at Carnera against a solid team like Cento it can end badly. Forewarned is forearmed. And then, perhaps, there will be Briscoe, abracadabra.