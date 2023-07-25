Home » Psychological violence in elite sport as a problem
Sports

Psychological violence in elite sport as a problem

by admin
Psychological violence in elite sport as a problem

Psychological violence in sport is often difficult to detect. Image: Adobe

Where does rigorous training end and abuse begin? The Frehse case is an example of an unacceptable gray area when it comes to punishing psychological violence in top-class sport.

“The suffering was caused to the extent that the gymnasts wanted to please the accused Frehse and be praised by her. If exercises were not performed correctly or if the weight could not be maintained, people complained or were weighed, sometimes in front of the assembled team. This mental pressure is regrettable in professional sport, but normal.” That writes the Chemnitz public prosecutor.

After an international debate about abusive training practices began in the summer of 2020 under the hashtag #gymnastAlliance, Pauline and Helene Schäfer-Betz and Leonie Papke were among the first gymnasts in Germany to make their experiences public. They wanted to have the court clarify whether what happened to them under head coach Gabriele Frehse at the federal base in Chemnitz was in accordance with the law. At the end of 2020, they filed a complaint against the trainer and two doctors on suspicion of mistreatment of wards and negligent bodily harm.

See also  Xabi Alonso is the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen

You may also like

Ranieri on the future: ‘Cagliari will be my...

CA Osasuna is allowed to play in the...

AC Milan and Banco BPM renew their partnership

Li Kaier Becomes a Chinese National and Joins...

Football: Schalke’s mission to get promoted is in...

The Controversial Tattoo: Yamila Rodríguez Defends Her Choice...

“Then we did something wrong,” says Martina Moser

Sommer, Hoeness freezes Inter: “Neither pressure on Neuer,...

Football: Bidding for Mbappé – apparently also FC...

ATP Hamburg 2023, Musetti in the 2nd round:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy