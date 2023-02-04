PUMA, the official technical partner of Lega Serie A since the start of the 2022/23 football season, have presented the official game ball for the 2023 winter season: the PUMA ORBITA Winter Serie A.

To present the new ORBITA Winter Serie A ball, the Global Sports Brand has created the campaign “New ball, new culture” developed by mixing elements of Italian culture with more modern and disruptive details and featuring the PUMA champions Alessandro Bastoni, Emil Audero, Alex Sandro, Olivier Giroud, Milan Škriniar and Davide Frattesi.

The ORBITA Winter Serie A, which will make its debut on the pitches on matchday sixteen of Serie A TIM, features powerful graphics inspired by the logo of Italy’s top professional soccer division. The vibrant PUMA logo in the colourway Sunset Glow and the details Blue Glimmer e PUMA Whiteintegrated into the base Yellowguarantee excellent visibility of the ball in all weather conditions.

The PUMA ORBITA Winter Series A Ball offers a unique configuration of 12 large star-shaped panels which results in fewer seams, allowing for a better connection to the ball. The FIFA Approved ORBIT uses cutting-edge technology to create an optimal ball that holds its shape and allows for less water absorption. POE foam is added to increase touch sensitivity, providing a firmer feel and better bounce consistency. In addition, the 1.2 mm textured 3D PU surface improves aerodynamics and makes the ball more resistant to abrasion and wear, increasing its durability. The ball also features a rubber bladder and PAL (PUMA Air Lock) valve for optimal air retention and rebound.