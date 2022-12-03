The Netherlands beat the United States 3-1 and qualified for the quarter-finals of Qatar 2022. Goals from Depay, Blind and Dumfries decided at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, while Wright’s American goal was of little use. Therefore forced to say goodbye to Berhalter’s formation, while Van Gaal’s men are now waiting to meet their next opponent, who will come out of the match between Argentina and Australia scheduled tonight at 20.00.

The States got off to a better start and after less than three minutes they immediately came close to scoring with Pulisic, who lets himself be hypnotized by Noppert face to face after a nice pass from Adams. On the other hand, however, the Oranje made the first move and released it in the 10th minute: Dumfries broke through on the right and served a perfect ball in the center for the onrushing Depay, who couldn’t miss the most classic of “penalties on the move” .

The Dutch goal extinguished the match a bit, the Americans didn’t seem to be able to react and only in the 43rd minute did they show up again with a right-footed shot from outside Weah, saved by Noppert. Then just after half-time the Netherlands doubled with a photocopy of the first goal: Dumfries again proposed in the middle from the right, this time Blind got on the ball who, like Depay, put in for the 2-0. At the start of the second half, the Americans immediately had the chance to get back in the running with Ream, who didn’t find the winning deflection in front of goal, while on the other front, Turner was forced into overtime first on his teammate Zimmerman, at the risk of an own goal in anticipating Depay, then on the same Depay dangerous with a right from the edge.

In the 76th minute, the United States tried to add some spice to the end of the match, shortening the distance with a very lucky touch by Wright following an assist by Pulisic. But there isn’t even time to think about following up on the possible comeback, as Holland immediately closes the accounts with Dumfries: extraordinary performance for the Inter side, protagonist with two assists and the final goal that definitively sentences the States .