(Original title: Qatar World Cup is about to start, sports lottery will usher in explosive growth)

At 0:00 on the 21st, Beijing time, the opening match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup will begin. The two sides will be the host Qatar VS Ecuador. The final will be held at the Lussel Stadium at 23:00 on December 18, Beijing time. The World Cup is the sporting event with the largest number of spectators and the greatest commercial value in the world.

my country’s sports lottery sales as a whole are showing a gradual upward trend. In 2020, due to the impact of the epidemic control, there will be a decline. In 2021, it has returned to the level of 2019. Among all competitive sports, football events contribute the most to sports lottery sales. In the years of the World Cup in 2010, 2014, and 2018, my country’s sports lottery sales increased by 22%, 33%, and 37% year-on-year respectively, far higher than the compound growth rate of the trend. The organization pointed out that this World Cup in Qatar is the first truly open international competition after the outbreak of the epidemic. Under the current background of strong supervision of Internet lottery, the sports lottery World Cup has a variety of games to meet the needs of different consumers.

According to the theme library of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Chinese body industrySports lottery business focuses on R&D, operation and maintenance of sports lottery core technology systems, production and printing of sports lottery computerized thermal tickets, instant sports lottery printing, lottery terminal sales and after-sales maintenance services, peripheral comprehensive value-added services, etc.

Guanhao High-techThe self-developed three-proof special thermal paper has a relatively large market share in the fields of China‘s sports lottery and China‘s welfare lottery, and the newly launched film-based thermal material is also widely acclaimed in the medical industry.