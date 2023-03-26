Original title: 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships in Qingdao ends (quote)

Qin Haiyang breaks Asian record in men’s 50m breaststroke (theme)

News tonight (Reporter Xie Chen) The 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships ended in Qingdao last night. The players still maintained an excellent competitive state on the last day of the competition. Shanghai player Qin Haiyang broke the record in 26.63 seconds in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke competition The Asian record for this event, Jiangsu star Zhang Yufei tied her own national record in 25.32 seconds in the women’s 50m butterfly final.

In yesterday morning’s preliminaries, Qin Haiyang was on full fire. He swam 26.63 seconds in the seventh group of men’s 50m breaststroke preliminaries, rewriting the previous Asian record of 26.86 seconds set by Yan Zibei. “Before the game, I planned to break the record in the preliminaries. Judging from the recent training feedback, I already have this strength. It can be said that this result is a matter of course.” Qin Haiyang said after the preliminaries. In the evening final, Qin Haiyang won the championship in 26.77 seconds, and he won the gold medals in the men’s breaststroke 50m, 100m and 200m competitions.

Zhang Yufei, who had reservations in the morning preliminaries, broke out in the evening finals. She tied the national record in 25.32 seconds and won her third personal gold in the women’s 50m butterfly. In addition, Hebei star Li Bingjie won the women’s 800-meter freestyle championship in 8 minutes 23.42 seconds, Heilongjiang player Wang Gu Kailai won the men’s 200-meter backstroke gold medal in 1 minute 59.26 seconds, and Zhejiang player Pan Zhanle won the men’s 400-meter freestyle championship in 3 minutes 47.22 seconds. Player Chen Jun’er won the men’s 200-meter butterfly gold medal in 1:54.58, and the women’s 4×100-meter medley relay champion belonged to the Hubei team that swam 4:03.47.