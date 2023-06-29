QPR’s state-of-the-art sustainable London training center completed

Work has been completed on Queens Park Rangers’ new state-of-the-art training centre, set to house the club’s first team, under-23s and academy sides from next season.

The new plant was designed by Studio Zoppini Architetti in every phase, led by a team of professionals which included the engineers of Buro Happold and the urban planners of HGH Consulting, coordinated by Arcadis who held the role of Project Manager.

The planning, which took place in all its phases in less than a year between the summer of 2020 and the spring of 2021, was carried out in full lockdown, managing the work in a smart working regime between Milan and London.

The construction of the work was entrusted to the company MBL and all the landscaping works were contracted out to White Horse Contracotrs.

The team of consultants collaborated with the club’s technicians to create a building of fundamental importance for the team, able to bring together all the functional organs for training and support of Queens’ sporting activity in a single, new and efficient structure Park Rangers. The new building is characterized by a strong identity, which redevelops an area previously occupied by a set of outdated and non-functional buildings, becoming a new focal point also at the service of the local community. The building was designed to ensure maximum flexibility and meet the future needs of both players and the community.

The 11-hectare site is located within the Green Belt of the City of London, adjacent to the M4 arterial road, residential areas and Cranford College. It was therefore essential that the project integrate with the context, whilst providing a building of high architectural quality for the club and for the local community.

The peculiar profile of the building, which reinterprets traditional architecture in a modern key, has a highly functional shape that guarantees an optimal distribution of the internal spaces, giving emphasis to the most important areas. The main common areas, the gym and the refreshment areas open onto the view over the fields and the surrounding countryside. The careful selection of materials integrates simplicity and economy creating an identity for the club’s image. The orientation and building envelope have been designed to maximize ventilation and natural lighting, introducing passive design measures, thus creating a more comfortable and healthy workplace for all staff, including players. Charging points for electric vehicles have been installed in all parking areas in far greater numbers than the original requirements.

Alessandro Zoppini, owner of Studio Zoppini Architetti, said: “It was important that the project could guarantee a welcoming and high-quality spatial environment for the athletes and staff, providing the best conditions for improving the athletes’ performance.

The training facilities are the catalyst for the next generation of players and this building will provide a point of reference for the club for years to come, being flexible and adaptable to future needs. It is integrated and respectful of its location within the greenbelt around London, as well as the local community. The project was a real “team” effort.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

