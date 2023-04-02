“My Yamaha was flying today”. Pressed by questions in the Sky studio and on the wings of a newfound confidence Franco Morbidelli he tried to jockey for fourth place in the Sprint. He tried to keep his feet on the ground, but his M1 took him higher than he himself hoped. “The garage guys did a great job,” he explained, but without fully convincing anyone who has seen one M1 unrecognizable, able to keep pace with Ducati, Aprila and Ktm, the fastest bikes of the lot. For several laps Franco remained in the lead, then he glued to Binder, who struggled to shake him off once he passed in front. In the end he gave in to his friends Bezzecchi and Marini, but for more than half the race he dreamed and made others dream of a podium that would have tasted forgotten. For the first time Morbidelli finished in the top five with the official Yamaha, the same one that his teammate took to second place in the last World Championship. And to the first in the previous one. The same bike that for a year now has been discounting a serious power and speed gap.