Quarterback Jackson signs NFL record contract with Baltimore

Jackson trumped another quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who a few days ago agreed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a five-year contract worth $255 million.

Jackson has worn the jersey of Baltimore for his entire career in the NFL since 2018. He has been negotiating a contract extension with the club since last year.

“Sometimes it just takes time. These things evolve. Sometimes it’s done in two weeks, sometimes it’s two years,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said.

Jackson will improve significantly financially. During the first four years of his rookie contract, he made a combined roughly $9.5 million. Last season it was already 32.4 million.