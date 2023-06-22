Home » Queen’s 2023: Andy Murray withdraws from doubles with Cameron Norrie due to fatigue
Andy Murray lost to Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the men’s singles first round at Queen’s on TuesdayVenue: Queen’s Club, London Dates: 17-25 JuneCoverage: Live coverage on BBC Two and streaming on the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries

Britain’s Andy Murray has pulled out of the men’s doubles at Queen’s, citing fatigue.

The 36-year-old won back-to-back grass-court titles this month at Surbiton and Nottingham before his first-round singles exit from Queen’s on Tuesday.

The Scot, who said there was no need to “overreact” after his loss to Alex de Minaur, had been due to team up with British number one Cameron Norrie.

Both are gearing up for Wimbledon, which starts on 3 July.

Norrie is still in the singles at Queen’s and is facing Australian Jordan Thompson for a place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Murray and Norrie had been scheduled to face compatriot Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram, who are the third seeds, on Wednesday. They have been replaced in the draw by Andre Goransson and Ben McLachlan.

