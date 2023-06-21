Home » Radio Kiss Kiss reconfirms itself as the official media partner of the Italian Beach Volleyball Gold Championship – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Radio Kiss Kiss will again this year be the official media partner of Italian ‘Gold’ Beach Volleyball Championship 2023now in its thirtieth edition, for the three stages scheduled in Palinuro from 23 to 25 June, in Montesilvano from 7 to 9 July and in Bellaria from 8 to 10 September 2023.
The broadcaster will carry out multichannel communication activities aimed at the event. In addition to the creation and airing of ad hoc information spots, live connections will also be made. Also there will be game moments with the ‘call to action’: the first listener who shows up at the info point and will say the magic word ‘mi manda Radio Kiss Kiss’ will receive an official ball of the event as a gift. The photos of the winners will also be posted in the gallery created by Radio Kiss Kiss. Finally, a DJ and speaker from Radio Kiss Kiss will be present at the final stage in Bellaria to better tell the story of the two sports days.

