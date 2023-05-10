Home » Ragusa at the 3×3 A1 women’s tournament in San Martino di Lupari
Ragusa at the 3×3 A1 women’s tournament in San Martino di Lupari

The “3X3 A1 Female 2023” tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in San Martino di Lupari, organized by the Female Basketball League with the support of the Italian Basketball Federation and Master Group Sport, two days of great entertainment both from a technical and competitive point of view that of entertainment. Passalacqua Ragusa will also take part, with a representation of its best young athletes: Josephine Di Fine, Elisabetta Salice, Melaine Olodo and Elena Mallo. Fourteen teams will take part in the tournament, divided into four groups: two of three and two of four teams. Passalacqua Ragusa was included in group B together with Umana Reyer Venezia, Parking Graf Crema and E. Work Faenza. In group A, Virtus Segrafedo Bologna, Gesam Gas & Luce Lucca and RMB Brixia Basket; in group C, Banco di Sardegna Sassari, Sesto San Giovanni, Magnolia Campobasso and Akronos Moncalieri; in group D, Famila Wuber Schio, San Martino di Lupari and San Giovanni Valdarno.

The first day of qualifying rounds will be held on Friday, while the direct elimination matches and the final prize-giving are scheduled for the morning of the 13th. The entire event will be broadcast free-to-air on lbftv.it.

