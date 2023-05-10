Home » To prison 11 alleged members of Los Chagregos in Antioquia
To prison 11 alleged members of Los Chagregos in Antioquia

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in a prison against 11 alleged members of the Los Chagreros crime group, for the crimes of conspiracy to commit crimes for drug trafficking purposes.. Among those accused is Cristian Darío Vásquez Vargas, alias Diamante or Gordo Lindo, the alleged ringleader.

According to the investigation carried out by a sectional prosecutor, the defendants would be in charge of marketing narcotic drugs at home, especially marijuana, in the municipality of Andes (Antioquia), a criminal activity for which they obtained criminal income of more than 200 million pesos. monthly.

On May 3, during search and search proceedings carried out by the National Police under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office, 9 of the defendants were captured, while the other two were notified in jail, where they are insured for other crimes.

In the raids, 100 doses of cocaine, 28 doses of marijuana and an accounting notebook were seized, among other important elements for the investigation.

During the preliminary hearings, none of those investigated accepted the charges.

The criminal gang Los Chagreros would be at the service of the GDO known as La Oficina.

