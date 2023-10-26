Home » Ragusa-R.Calabria at Aldo Campo, the provisions of the Police Headquarters
Sports

Ragusa-R.Calabria at Aldo Campo, the provisions of the Police Headquarters

by admin
Ragusa-R.Calabria at Aldo Campo, the provisions of the Police Headquarters

Asd Ragusa football informs that, on the basis of the provisions prepared by the competent offices of the Police HeadquartersSunday 29 October, on the occasion of the match scheduled with Lfa Reggio Calabria, access for local fans will be permitted only and exclusively from via Paestum.

The area in front of the stadium, on the side of Stand A, will be prohibited to vehicular transit. Local fans will only be able to access on foot. For this reason they were parking areas have been set up in the artisan area and the Asi centre. No further access will be permitted for Azzurri fans (in this regard, it is worth remembering that the market area will be off limits).

The ticket it will be available for purchase at the venue or at the box office only for local fans at the price of 10 euros. Local fans will be able to access only and exclusively in grandstand B. Grandstand A still remains closed for works. Away fans, always at the same price, will be able to purchase the ticket only and exclusively online on postoriservato.it. Access for visiting fans to stand C. Further communications on this matter in the next few hours.

Previous articleConditions of the emergency-urgency services, Ammatuna’s appealNext articleVittoria: accident to a mare, the Oipa legal office intervenes

See also  Zhejiang lottery players won 240 million yuan in huge prizes. Experts say that almost no lottery winners end well.

You may also like

Will Robert Lewandowski Make a Return to the...

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first...

Legendary Chess Player Rui Naiwei Finds Happiness in...

Will legendary jockey Frankie Dettori ever race in...

Sergio Pérez Faces Psychological Challenges at Red Bull,...

Italy 0-1 Spain: Jenni Hermoso scores winner for...

who from the XV de la Rose or...

Xavi’s Optimism Grows as Players Return, Including Pedri,...

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou: Briton prods ex-UFC...

Shiffrin won the press prize for the best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy