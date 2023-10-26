Ragusa-R.Calabria at Aldo Campo, the provisions of the Police Headquarters

Asd Ragusa football informs that, on the basis of the provisions prepared by the competent offices of the Police HeadquartersSunday 29 October, on the occasion of the match scheduled with Lfa Reggio Calabria, access for local fans will be permitted only and exclusively from via Paestum.

The area in front of the stadium, on the side of Stand A, will be prohibited to vehicular transit. Local fans will only be able to access on foot. For this reason they were parking areas have been set up in the artisan area and the Asi centre. No further access will be permitted for Azzurri fans (in this regard, it is worth remembering that the market area will be off limits).

The ticket it will be available for purchase at the venue or at the box office only for local fans at the price of 10 euros. Local fans will be able to access only and exclusively in grandstand B. Grandstand A still remains closed for works. Away fans, always at the same price, will be able to purchase the ticket only and exclusively online on postoriservato.it. Access for visiting fans to stand C. Further communications on this matter in the next few hours.

