Ragusa Rugby, great success for the day dedicated to the youngest

An ocean of children, but not only, in the sea of ​​the Sicilian rugby beach party.

The first day of the national stage of beach rugby in Marina di Ragusa was archived with this leitmotif.

“Impressive – the affirmation of the President of Ragusa Rugby, Erman Dinatale – is the first comment I want to express not only for the numerical participation but above all for the great affection and enthusiasm that so many reiterated throughout the day. Old and new friends, for an event which, before today’s big moment, proves to be already perfectly successful”.

A tasty preview in view of today’s day, the final stage, before the final scheduled in Puglia, of the event strongly desired by the Fir and the main sponsor, Vittoria Assicurazioni, who have chosen Marina di Ragusa as the location for this appointment.

Very crowded, from the early hours of the afternoon, the Village set up on the beach adjacent to the Tourist Port by Vittoria Assicurazioni.

An entire day dedicated to the youngest with tournaments, beach games, rugby tag, in the name of fun and entertainment, open to all, passionate and simply curious.

After joint morning training involving the Under 15s, 16s and Senior Men and Women, the Village came alive with football, thanks to the participation of Foxlandia, beach volleyball, thanks to Beach Mania and, of course, rugby.

“Beyond the truly impressive numbers – explains the vice president of Ragusa Rugby, Paolo Sartorio – what happily surprised us is the desire that everyone, from those who organized to those who helped to those who simply participated, wanted to testify on this occasion”.

On Friday evening, on the Calamanca terrace, an important social moment chosen by Vittoria Assicurazioni for the tour linked to the sporting aspect, the Vittoria For Women Tour, created in collaboration with Specchio d’Italia, for prevention at the service of women.

The van, with free breast examinations for breast cancer prevention, was continuously visited by many people, at any time of the day.

“The social message of this event – ​​declares Luca Tavernese, Head of Communications of the Club – is a further important element to reaffirm what this event is representing. Support, enthusiasm, joy, but above all love for rugby and for life”.

Today, therefore, will be the time for the great day of beach rugby with the teams involved (including, of course, a female and male Iblea representative).

For the men’s senior tournament, Ragusa Rugby, I maledetti and I cugini di Catania and the Briganti di Librino with relative double teams entered.

For the women’s senior tournament, Ragusa Rugby, the Stones Catania and the Brigantesse di Librino.

Finally, for the Old tournament, the Scoglionauti of Ragusa, the Zazzamide of Catania, the ranci i mari of Catania and the Syrako entered.

As always, within the awards, the space dedicated to the best in the field of each category, to enhance the most beautiful technical and competitive gestures, beyond the result.

