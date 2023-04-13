During the test drives for the World Rally Championship race in Croatia, Irishman Craig Breen’s vehicle went off the road and died. His co-pilot survives.

Craig Breen, Rally driver from Ireland, during a group photo before the start of the 86th Monte Carlo Rally Image: dpa

Dhe rally sport mourns the Irishman Craig Breen. The Hyundai works driver died on Thursday at the age of 33 in an accident during a test event for the World Championship race in Croatia. This was announced by his team. The incident happened around noon. According to the Croatian police, the car slid off the road north of the city of Zlatar shortly after noon and crashed into a wooden pole. Breen’s co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

Breen has been active in rallying since 2009. He contested 82 World Championship races and made it onto the podium nine times. The son of a former Irish rally champion once started out in karting.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the world motorsport governing body FIA expressed his condolences: “On behalf of the FIA, I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the rally community at this difficult time.”

Eight-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier of France said: “Words fail me. Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and enthusiasm for our sport.” Rally Croatia takes place next week from 20th to 23rd April.