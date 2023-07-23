Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga Departs Real Sociedad: Club Scrambles to Find New Coach Ahead of Apertura 2023 Championship

Title: Real Sociedad’s Technical Director Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga Abruptly Terminates Contract

Date: 2023-07-22

At the last moment, Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga has stepped down as the technical director of Real Sociedad, just days before the start of the Apertura 2023 championship. The experienced strategist, who had taken charge of the team in June 2023, reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract.

Real Sociedad, also known as the “Oilers,” will now have to scramble to find a new coach to lead the team. The sudden departure of Maradiaga, aged 68, was disclosed through a statement issued by the club, outlining the personal reasons behind his decision.

“The fans and the general public are informed that Professor Maradiaga has decided, for personal reasons, to terminate his contract with our institution. As of today, he will no longer lead the club’s technical management,” the statement shared on social media read.

Maradiaga had taken the helm of Real Sociedad after the team was saved from relegation in the playoffs against Honduras Progreso. Prior to his departure, he had trained the players for two months during the preseason.

Now, the board of directors, headed by Ricardo Elencoff, faces a race against time to secure a suitable replacement ahead of the Apertura 2023 of the Honduran National League.

Fortunately for Real Sociedad, they will not need to debut on matchday 1 against Olimpia, as the latter requested rescheduling for international friendlies against Éguila of El Salvador. The official debut of Real Sociedad will take place on August 5, when they face the UPNFM Wolves on matchday 2.

Before Maradiaga’s unexpected departure, the “Blaquirrojo” team played a total of three games, winning one, drawing one, and suffering a heavy defeat against Victoria (0-4).

The search for a new coach intensifies as Real Sociedad seeks to find a suitable replacement who can lead the team to success in the upcoming season.

