Rangers Move Martin Perez to Bullpen for Multi-Inning Outings

Rangers Move Martin Perez to Bullpen, Manager Bruce Bochy Announces

In a surprising move, the Texas Rangers have decided to shift Martin Perez to the team’s bullpen, as announced by manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday. The left-handed pitcher will serve as a long reliever, allowing him to stay prepared for potential multi-inning outings.

Perez has had a mixed season so far, with an 8-4 record and a 4.98 ERA through 20 starts. However, he faced some struggles during the month of July, as he posted an alarming 8.50 earned run percentage in four separate instances. This decision marks the first time Perez will be a reliever since his 14 bullpen appearances during the 2021 season with the Boston Red Sox.

Speaking about the decision, Bochy stated, “Right now, our plan is for him to help us out in the bullpen. It doesn’t mean it’s going to stay there, but for now, that’s the plan.”

With this change, the Rangers’ starting rotation will now feature newly acquired pitchers Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery, along with Jon Grey, Andrew Heaney, and Dane Dunning.

The move has caused quite a buzz among baseball fans and experts, as Perez’s performance as a starter has been inconsistent. It remains to be seen how the lefty will adjust to his new role in the bullpen and whether this change will ultimately benefit the team.

Only time will tell if this decision proves fruitful for the Rangers, but one thing is for certain – this unexpected move has certainly shaken up the team’s pitching staff.

