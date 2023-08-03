Home » The Battle Over Flavored Medicine for California Children
Health

The Battle Over Flavored Medicine for California Children

by admin
The Battle Over Flavored Medicine for California Children

Title: California Considers Banning Flavored Medicine for Children

Subtitle: Proposed bill sparks debate over regulations and children’s accessibility to flavored medications

If you’re a parent, you know how hard it can be to get your kids to take medicine that tastes bad. However, an unintended consequence of a 2019 law in California may bring the longstanding practice of flavoring children’s prescription drugs into conflict not only with a national standard but also with the federal government.

A new bill introduced this session aims to rectify the situation by codifying that drug preparation “does not include… the addition of a flavoring agent to improve palatability.” This move is expected to have widespread implications for the approximately 3,000 pharmacies in California that currently offer flavored medications for children.

However, the California Board of Pharmacy is preparing to oppose the bill, despite a social media campaign (#MomsforFlavor) in favor of the measure and supporters who warn that enacting this change would add unnecessary regulatory red tape.

The California Board of Pharmacy was scheduled to discuss the issue on Tuesday and Wednesday but canceled due to a lack of quorum for debate to continue. The proposed bill, which was approved by the Assembly in March, is currently before the appropriations committee after going through some ups and downs in the Senate.

The 2019 law that initiated the controversy aimed to ensure that Californians received medications that met national health and safety standards, citing a multistate outbreak of fungal meningitis in 2012, which killed 64 people due to the unsafe composition of a steroid. The law required California pharmacists to prepare drugs in a way that complied with the rules outlined by the United States Pharmacopeia, a nonprofit organization that sets standards for how drugs are prepared.

See also  What earrings to go with the bob? - These are the most beautiful models for short hair!

The conflict arose when the United States Pharmacopeia updated its guidelines in November, clarifying that flavoring drugs fell within the scope of compounding drugs. Consequently, California, by law, is required to meet these updated drug preparation standards, which could further regulate the process of flavoring drugs and potentially deter pharmacists from offering the service altogether.

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, the author of the 2019 law, expressed her desire to find a solution that protects consumer safety while ensuring continued access to flavored drugs. Assemblyman Tom Lackey, a co-author of the bill, criticized the board’s opposition and emphasized that flavored medications cause no harm to patients.

The California Board of Pharmacy, while not providing any additional comment, is likely concerned about potential conflicts with federal requirements. The United States Pharmacopeia sets rules that can be enforced by both state agencies and the Federal Food and Drug Administration.

The proposed bill has ignited a heated debate between supporters advocating for better access to flavored medications for children and opponents emphasizing the need to adhere to national and federal standards. As the discussion continues, parents and healthcare providers are awaiting a resolution that considers both consumer safety and the palatability of medications for children.

[Source: CalMatters.org]

You may also like

Indiana Mother Dies from Water Intoxication: The Dangers...

Direct Aston Villa-Lazio: follow the match LIVE

There is only one remedy for mental pain:...

The new Board of Sport and Health. Marco...

Diabetes, cancer, heart disease: size is a factor...

Delicious and Low-Calorie Options for First Courses: Don’t...

Anti-cancer pill developed in the USA, the result...

Accelerating the Adoption of Personalized Medicine for Cancer...

A barcode to track the development of brain...

The Lethal Food for Newborns: Why Honey Poses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy