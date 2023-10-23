Xi Jinping Calls for Upholding Party Leadership and Mobilizing Workers for National Development

Xi Jinping Stresses the Importance of Party Leadership in Trade Unions

Beijing, China – During a collective conversation with members of the new leadership team of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to uphold the Party’s overall leadership over trade unions and mobilize workers to actively participate in the country’s efforts to build a strong nation and achieve national rejuvenation. The conversation took place on October 23 in Zhongnanhai, where Xi Jinping delivered an important speech.

Recognizing the development of China‘s labor movement under the Party’s leadership, Xi Jinping highlighted that trade unions are mass organizations of the working class led by the Party. He stressed the importance of maintaining the Party’s leadership over trade unions at all times and under any circumstances, without wavering or deviating. Xi Jinping urged for the fundamental policy of relying wholeheartedly on the working class, encouraging them to actively participate in the national mission of comprehensive development and national rejuvenation.

During the conversation, Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, also participated. Xi Jinping commended the working class’s historic achievements and the progress made in trade union work over the past five years. He praised the employee’s cooperation and dedication to major tasks such as economic construction, scientific innovation, poverty alleviation, and epidemic prevention.

Xi Jinping also expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and trade unions at all levels. He acknowledged their contributions in strengthening ideological and political guidance, protecting worker’s rights and interests, and maintaining political security in the labor field. The Party Central Committee recognizes the important role played by the working class and the new achievements made in trade union work.

Highlighting the importance of upholding the Party’s leadership, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for comprehensive and effective implementation of this principle in all aspects of trade union work. He called for unwavering support for the authority and centralized leadership of the Party Central Committee, aligning ideology, politics, and actions with the Party’s goals. Xi Jinping urged trade unions to strengthen ideological and political guidance, educate and guide employees to support the Party steadfastly, and emphasized the importance of the working class as the foundation of the Party.

Xi Jinping encouraged the broad masses of workers to unite closely around the Party and work collaboratively to achieve the Party’s central tasks. He called for a focus on implementing the new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development. Xi Jinping urged trade unions to organize labor and skills competitions to stimulate the enthusiasm and creativity of employees, emphasizing their role in all sectors of society. He also stressed the need to promote the spirit of model workers and craftsmen and to cultivate more skilled talents and craftsmen in the country.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping highlighted the role of trade unions in protecting worker’s rights and interests. He called for the conscientious performance of their duties, focusing on practical solutions to problems related to worker’s vital interests, and safeguarding the rights of workers in new forms of employment. Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of democratic management of enterprises and institutions, opening channels for employees to express their demands, and establishing harmonious labor relations.

Xi Jinping urged the continued reform and construction of trade unions, emphasizing the importance of focusing on grassroots work to enhance leadership, organizational, and service capabilities. He called for the expansion of trade union organizations and the provision of accurate and considerate services to employees. Stressing the importance of practicing the Party’s mass line, Xi Jinping highlighted the need for trade union cadres to understand the thoughts and expectations of employees and enhance their ability to serve sincerely.

Xi Jinping further emphasized that party committees at all levels should strengthen their leadership over trade unions and trade union work. He called for the selection and equipping of strong trade union leadership teams and the training of trade union cadres. Xi Jinping stressed the need for government support and joint meetings between the government and trade unions to solve the practical difficulties and problems faced by employees.

At the conversation, Wang Dongming, Chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, reported on the progress made since the 18th National Congress of Trade Unions of China and the work arrangements for the next five years. Other participants included Vice Chairman Xu Liuping, Yang Yudong, and Gao Fenglin, as well as Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, and Wang Xiaohong.

In Conclusion, Xi Jinping’s conversation with the new leadership team of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions highlighted the importance of upholding the Party’s leadership and mobilizing workers to actively participate in the nation’s development and rejuvenation. The conversation emphasized the need for trade unions to strengthen ideological guidance, protect worker’s rights and interests, and promote harmonious labor relations. Furthermore, Xi Jinping called for the continuation of trade union reform and the improvement of grassroots work to enhance leadership capabilities and provide better services to employees.

