Indiana Mother Dies from Water Intoxication: The Dangers of Drinking Too Much Water

Indiana Mother Dies from Drinking Too Much Water

Can you die from drinking too much water? That’s what happened to Ashley Summers, a 35-year-old Indiana mother of two. Summers tragically lost her life to water intoxication, a rare consequence of drinking excessive amounts of water too quickly.

The incident occurred during a family trip to Lake Freeman over the Fourth of July weekend. Summers and her family were enjoying their time at the lake when she began feeling severely dehydrated. According to her brother, Devon Miller, someone mentioned that she had consumed four bottles of water in just 20 minutes.

On the last day of the trip, Summers complained of feeling perpetually dehydrated. She experienced dizziness and a severe headache. Concerned about her condition, her sister Holly called for help. Summers was rushed to IU Health Arnett Hospital after passing out in her garage upon returning home. Tragically, she never regained consciousness.

Doctors at the hospital determined that Summers had died from water intoxication. Her brain had swelled, and they were unable to bring it down. The family was devastated by the unexpected loss of their loved one.

Dr. Blake Froberg, a toxicologist at the hospital, explained the nature of water intoxication. He stated that it is more likely to happen during the summer or among individuals who spend a significant amount of time outside or engage in frequent physical exercise. The main issue leading to water intoxication is an excessive intake of water without an adequate amount of sodium in the body. Dr. Froberg emphasized the importance of consuming drinks with electrolytes, sodium, and potassium.

The death of Ashley Summers serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of drinking excessive amounts of water too quickly. While water is essential for hydration, it is crucial to maintain a proper balance of electrolytes in the body. As we continue to enjoy the summer season, it is important to be mindful of our water intake and prioritize our overall health and well-being.

