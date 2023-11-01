Rayados Bounce Back with Convincing 3-0 Victory over Necaxa

Rayados Makes a Comeback with a 3-0 Victory over Necaxa

Monterrey’s soccer team, Rayados, bounced back after their setback against América, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Necaxa. The match saw the return of Germán Berterame to the starting lineup, and his reunion with the goal was a standout moment.

With this triumph, coached by Fernando Ortiz, Rayados accumulated 26 points and maintained their third-place position in the league table. On the other hand, Eduardo Fentanes’ side finds themselves in the last place, with only 11 points.

The first half of the game had limited chances and excitement, with Necaxa predominantly defending within their area. Monterrey managed a couple of shots on goal, one of which led to their halftime advantage.

In the 17th minute, Alfonso González had a clear opportunity in the area but attempted a pass instead of taking the shot. Jorge Rodríguez of Necaxa capitalized on this opportunity, sending the ball out for a corner kick.

The breakthrough arrived just before halftime, in the 45th minute, when Sebastián Vegas headed home a goal from a corner kick. This allowed Monterrey to take the lead as they entered halftime, leaving Necaxa trailing.

Necaxa’s first significant chance came in the 52nd minute from a corner kick, with defender Alan Montes managing to get a shot on goal. However, goalkeeper Esteban Andrada turned it away, denying the equalizer.

Berterame extended Rayados’ lead in the 53rd minute after receiving a well-executed pass from Luis Romo. The Argentine striker scored effortlessly, increasing the scoreline to 2-0 in favor of Monterrey.

The final blow came in the 91st minute when Víctor López sealed the victory with an exceptional goal from outside the area, bringing the scoreline to 3-0. This marked López’s second goal in the First Division.

Next, Rayados will face Pachuca on November 4th at 9:05 p.m. at the Hidalgo Stadium for Matchday 16. Meanwhile, Necaxa will host Mazatlán on November 5th at 4:00 p.m. at the Victoria Stadium.

Overall, Rayados showcased their resilience and determination in their dominant victory over Necaxa, solidifying their position in the top ranks of the league.

Share this: Facebook

X

