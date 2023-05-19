Home » Real looks to the uncertain future
Luka Modric’s departure has been emblematic of Real Madrid’s performance. When coach Carlo Ancelotti took the five-time Champions League winner off the field after an hour in the 4-0 loss to Manchester City, observers once again saw the end of an era for the dominator of the last decade. Real has won the competition five times since 2014, with 37-year-old Modric and Karim Benzema, who is two years younger, always present. Analyzes are now announced in Madrid, Ancelotti’s whereabouts are unclear, at least for outsiders.

